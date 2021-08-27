JUST IN: 18 abducted students, staff of College of Agric regain freedom, two killed

Eighteen kidnapped students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakers in Zamfara State, on Friday regained their freedom from the bandits’ den.

This was even as two of the students were said to have been killed.

According to Governor Bello Matawalle who announced the development on Friday, the release of the students was facilitated by repentant Boko Haram members.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Police confirms rescue of 12 villagers abducted by bandits

Matawalle also announced that all markets in the state have been shut down, while filling stations have been directed not to sell fule in jerrycans.

Join the conversation

Opinions