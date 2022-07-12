JUST IN… 2023: Actress, Funke Akindele, named as running mate to Lagos PDP governorship candidate

Actress Funke Akindele has been named as a running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olayide Adediran, aka Jandor.

The Nollywood actress, made this known via a video posted on her verified Instagram page, on Tuesday, July 12.

Funke Akindele stated;

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential”.

LIsten to her speak;

