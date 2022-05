JUST IN… 2023: APC disqualifies Gov Ayade’s consensus guber aspirant, Otu, over criminal allegation

An APC governorship aspirant, and the consensus choice candidate of Governor Ben Ayade in Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu has been disqualified by the party from the contest.

The Appeal Committee of the party on Friday upheld the decision of the Screening Committee which disqualified Sen. Otu based on different petitions against him bothering alleged criminal acts and certificate forgery.

Details coming….

