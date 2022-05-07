JUST IN… 2023: Emefiele urges farmers not to buy his presidential nomination form

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has suggested that he is yet to decide whether or not he is joining the presidential race for who becomes Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Emefiele in a series of tweets on Saturday also addressed a group of farmers who had said they were coming together to acquire the nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) worth N100 million for him.

While expressing his gratitude for their intention, the CBN governor stated that if he did decide to join the presidential race, he was capable of affording the cost of the form by himself.

The CBN governor had come under intense public criticism and condemnation from Nigerians when the news broke on Friday that he had purchased the APC presidential nomination form when he has been unable to manage the economy of the country.

Among those who had harsh words for Emefiele were the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu who called for his resignation or outright dismissal by President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, who described the purported declaration as an insult to Nigerians seeing how much the naira had fared against the dollar since Emefiele became CBN Governor.

However, the tweets from Emefiele on his verified Twitter handle suggests he may have backtracked as he claims he that if he wanted to purchase the presidential form, he would use his hard earned money to buy it and would not wait for others to buy the form for him.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision,” Emefiele wrote.

Continuing, he said:

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms.

“I thank them most profusely. However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days. The Almighty will so direct,” he said.

