JUST IN: 21-storey building collapses in Lagos, scores trapped

A 21-storey building under construction has collapsed on Gerald Road, Ikoyi area of Lagos with many people reportedly trapped under the rubble.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said rescue operations were ongoing at the scene.

Recall that the Lagos State government recently launched a new certificate of completion and fitness to limit the incidence of building collapse in the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: Collapsed Building at Gerard Road, Ikoyi. The agency has activated its emergency response plan to the above incident.

“All first responders are en route to secure the scene while the heavy-duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched.”

