News
JUST IN: 28 kidnapped Bethel school children regain freedom in Kaduna
Respite came the way of parents as 28 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the students were found inside the Tsoho Gaya Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Sunday.
However, the Kaduna Police Command is yet to confirm whether the bandits released them for ransom or they were rescued by security operatives.
Three of the students were rescued by police operatives some days ago at a location also in Chikun Local Government Area and were later taken to a police medical facility for medical checks.
More details to follow…
