Latest Metro

JUST IN: 38 suspects escape from police custody in Enugu

December 21, 2020
RIVERS: Nine arrested in shooting to death of 2 mobile policemen
By Ripples Nigeria

At least 38 suspected criminals have reportedly escaped from police custody in Enugu State.

Police sources told journalists on Monday that the criminals who were remanded in the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the state’s police command headquarters in Enugu, the state capital, escaped on Sunday night.

Details later…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */