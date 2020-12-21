JUST IN: 38 suspects escape from police custody in Enugu

At least 38 suspected criminals have reportedly escaped from police custody in Enugu State.
Police sources told journalists on Monday that the criminals who were remanded in the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the state’s police command headquarters in Enugu, the state capital, escaped on Sunday night.
Details later…
