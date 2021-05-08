JUST IN... Abducted ABSU student regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

News
JUST IN… Abducted ABSU student regains freedom
The student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, who was abducted by an armed criminal gang earlier in the week, has finally been freed by her abductors.
Her freedom was made known on Saturday evening by the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.
The Governor wrote on his official Twitter handle that the student had already been reunited with her family, adding that his administration would ensure justice was served to those who carried out the act.
Ripples Nigeria had reported on Wednesday night how an unknown number of ABSU students with their co-passengers were abducted while journeying along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.
Two students successfully escaped, leaving one student in the hands of the abductors who marched the abductees into the bush, according to a follow-up statement by the state officials.
“It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed,” the Governor wrote in a series of tweets.
“I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.
“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly.
“We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals.”
It is however not clear whether or not any ransom was paid to secure the release of the ABSU student.
There was also no mention of the other passengers reportedly abducted alongside the student.
