News
JUST IN: Abducted Kaduna Emir released, 13 family members still in bandits’ captivity
The abducted Emir of Kajuru, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, has regained his freedom.
However, the 13 members of the monarch’s family who were abducted with him are still in the bandits’ captivity.
READ ALSO: Bandits demand N200m ransom after abduction of Emir of Kajaru
Bandits had in the early hours of Sunday abducted the Emir and his family members from their residence.
The hoodlums invaded Kajuru town at 2.34 a.m. on Sunday, shot sporadically and whisked the victims to an unknown destination.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....