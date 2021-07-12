JUST IN: Abducted Kaduna Emir released, 13 family members still in bandits’ captivity

The abducted Emir of Kajuru, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, has regained his freedom.

However, the 13 members of the monarch’s family who were abducted with him are still in the bandits’ captivity.

Bandits had in the early hours of Sunday abducted the Emir and his family members from their residence.

The hoodlums invaded Kajuru town at 2.34 a.m. on Sunday, shot sporadically and whisked the victims to an unknown destination.

