JUST IN: Abiola’s opponent in 1993 presidential race, Bashir Tofa, is dead

The presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, is dead.

Though details of his death are still sketchy, the elder statesman is believed to have been ill for a while.

His death was confirmed on Monday morning by one of his daughters who had denied that he was dead when his death trended on social media about three days ago.

Tofa, as candidate of the NRC in the 1993 election, ran against the late MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

