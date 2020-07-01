Abuja, Lagos airports to resume domestic flights July 8, others July 11 and 15 respectively

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday domestic flight operations would resume at the various airports across the country on July 8.

Sirika, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle, said the restart of commercial flight operations would begin with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on July 8.

The minister added that the airports in Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri would be reopened for flight operations from July 11.

He wrote: “I am glad to announce that Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Maiduguri are to resume operations on July 11th.

“Other airports will resume on June 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us.”

The Federal Government ordered the closure of the airports in March following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday approved the reopening of the airports for flight operations after about four-month lull.

