JUST IN… Access Bank expands into Cameroon

Access Bank Plc, on Wednesday, notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), of the nod given it by the Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for further expansion.

The expansion move into the Republic of Cameroon is the latest in the lender’s drive, having taken over Diamond Bank about the middle of last year. The strategic masterstroke handed the bank a competitive retail banking advantage above its peers, given that the defunct Diamond Bank was the best Nigerian bank with digital banking offering as of that time.

The new Cameroon banking subsidiary will take off once regulatory approvals are obtained in the country.

Access Bank’s new stride is in conformity with the bank’s strategic objective to become what it called “Africa’s Gateway to the World.”

