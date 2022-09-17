Politics
ADC expels 2023 presidential candidate, Kachikwu, others from party
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Dumebi Kachikwu and seven others from the party.
This was announced in a statement issued on Saturday by National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu.
Nwosu said the decision followed the report by the seven-man panel set up by the party on Thursday.
He noted that the NWC of the party on Friday deliberated on, and accepted the report of the panel with modification.
Other members expelled from the party were Kennedy Odion, Kingsley Oggah, Musa Hassan, Bello Isiyaka, Clement Ehiator, Kabiru Hussaini and Alaka Godwin.
The statement read: “The seven-man Disciplinary Panel set up by the African Democratic Congress, ADC to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution amongst others levelled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September respectively and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15th of September 2022.
Read also: ADC state chairmen reject suspension of presidential candidate, Kachikwu
“The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation levelled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu and others be expelled from the party.
“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the Panel with modification.
“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stables and is determined to move into reckoning across the country. NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.
“The NWC also commended the members of the Committee for the courage and commitment shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...