JUST IN...Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin, is dead | Ripples Nigeria

The spokesperson of Afenifere, a leading Yoruba socio-cultural organisation has been reported dead.

Details are still unclear as to the cause of his death, but a close family source confirmed to Ripples Nigeria that he passed on early Saturday morning.

Chatters filtered into the social media space on Saturday, April 3, confirming the death of the Afenifere chieftain.

He passed on at the Lagos State Universith Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Odumakin was reported to have suffered serious underlining conditions including diabetes, lungs-related issues and a mild stroke he suffered a few years ago.

He had a lung surgery before he was reportedly put on a ventilator.

His case reportedly took a turn for the worse last week, with doctors concluding he had few days left.

An activist of note, Odumakin was married to amother rights activist, Joe Okei-Odumakin.

He played a major role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the regime of late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

