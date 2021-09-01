News
JUST IN: Again, bandits abduct secondary school students in Zamfara
Bandits have again abducted an unspecified number of students from a secondary school in Zamfara State.
The students were abducted on Wednesday from Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.
According to residents of the community, the bandits rode on motorcycles in large numbers, shooting sporadically into the air, when they attacked.
READ ALSO: Zamfara Police confirms rescue of 12 villagers abducted by bandits
It was gathered that the heavily armed gunmen stormed the school around 12:30pm when the students were writing their examination.
The number of the students kidnapped could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but residents in the area said many of the abducted students were girls who could not escape.
Efforts to reach the Zamfara State police spokesman to get a confirmation of the incident proved abortive as calls to his phone were not responded to.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...