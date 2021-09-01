JUST IN: Again, bandits abduct secondary school students in Zamfara

Bandits have again abducted an unspecified number of students from a secondary school in Zamfara State.

The students were abducted on Wednesday from Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

According to residents of the community, the bandits rode on motorcycles in large numbers, shooting sporadically into the air, when they attacked.

It was gathered that the heavily armed gunmen stormed the school around 12:30pm when the students were writing their examination.

The number of the students kidnapped could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but residents in the area said many of the abducted students were girls who could not escape.

Efforts to reach the Zamfara State police spokesman to get a confirmation of the incident proved abortive as calls to his phone were not responded to.

