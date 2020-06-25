Again, Police seals APC National Secretariat

Operatives of the Nigerian Police have once again sealed off the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

This was the second time the party’s national secretariat was sealed off by the police following the worsening leadership crisis rocking the party.

It was learnt that two police Hilux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were as early as 9am Thursday morning, stationed at strategic positions near the secretariat.

The security operatives ordered staff of the secretariat, who had already resumed for the day’s duty to vacate their offices.

It was further gathered that the development followed the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who directed the Commissioner for FCT Police Command to see that nobody was allowed entrance into the secretariat.

This is coming after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, led by Victor Gaidom, on Tuesday, secured President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to convene the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting fixed to hold virtually from the Presidential Villa later today.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: APC house of commotion. Will NEC finally sack its garrulous chairman, Oshiomhole?

Another faction of the NWC led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State had kicked against the convocation of the NEC.

The group believed to have the backing of a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not only described the NEC meeting as illegal, but also vowed not to be part of it, not minding Buhari saying he would be attending the meeting.

Join the conversation

Opinions