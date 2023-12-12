Politics
JUST IN: Aiyedatiwa wins in Ondo, as Tinubu directs state Assembly to transmit power to dep gov
President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ondo State House of Assembly to transfer power to deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa
According to reports, Tinubu made this known at a meeting he summoned to resolve the leadership crisis in Ondo on Monday
The President was said to have emphasized that this transfer should be conducted without any conditions, as it aligns with the “Doctrine of Necessity.”
READ ALSO:Impeachment Saga: Court dismisses Ondo Assembly appeal against Aiyedatiwa after withdrawal
It was learnt that the transfer of power will be done by electronic signature (e-signature) as the ailing governor is too weak to sign any document.
This decision allows Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who has been at loggerheads with Aiyedatiwa, to take a medical leave, ensuring his well-being.
The absence of Akeredolu from the state has set off a political crisis with the state House of Assembly ostensibly on the side of Akeredolu threatening to impeach the deputy governor.
Details later ……
