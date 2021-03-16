JUST IN... Alleged warlord/kidnapper, Wakili, arraigned, remanded in prison | Ripples Nigeria

The alleged warlord and kidnap kingpin, Abdullahi Wakili, was on Tuesday ordered to be remanded in a correctional facility by the Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The police arraigned Wakili alongside his three sons on a six-count charge of conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The suspected kidnapper’s sons are – Abu (45); Samaila (27); and Aliyu Manu (20).

The prosecution counsel, Adewale Amos, told the court that the defendants had on October 20, 2015, allegedly conspired to kill a 32-year-old man, Akinwale Akande, in the Ibarapa North local government area of the state.

He added that Wakili and his sons also kidnapped a woman and robbed her of N100,000 at Idi–Emi area of the state on August 15 last year.

The offence, according to him, contravened the provisions of Sections 316, 324 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

READ ALSO: WAKILI: Police releases detained OPC men

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the suspects’ plea, ordered that they should be remanded at the Abolongo correctional facility in the state.

He also ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate adjourned the matter till May 17 for mention.

Men of the Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC) had on March 6 arrested the 70-year-old Wakili and his accomplices at Kajola, Ibarapa North LGA.

Police later arrested and detained the OPC men for alleged arson and murder.

