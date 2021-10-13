JUST IN: Anambra deputy gov, Okeke, dumps APGA for APC

Ahead of the November governorship election in the state, deputy governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, presented Okeke to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, was also at the meeting.

The deputy governor’s switch to APC came just 24 days to the Anambra State governorship election.

The election holds on November 6.

