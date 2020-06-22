JUST IN: Angry protesters storm APC Secretariat, demand sack of party NWC

Latest Politics Top Stories

June 22, 2020
Scores of angry protesters stormed the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday demanding the immediate sack of the entire National Working Committee (NWC) due to the lingering crisis rocking the party.

Led by Okpokwu Ogenyi, the annoyed demonstrators lamented that the fortunes of the ruling party have dwindled since the present members of the NWC assumed office.

The demonstrations came at about the same time President Muhammadu Buhari was holding a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the APC platform.

READ ALSO: APC CRISIS: Pro-Buhari group warns governors

It is also coming after the APC had sworn in Worgu Boms as the party’s new deputy national secretary.

With the development, Boms, a former attorney-general of Rivers State, has replaced Victor Giadom as the party’s deputy national scribe.

Boms was sworn in at the APC national secretariat on Monday, in Abuja.

