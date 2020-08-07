Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics Top Stories

APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu in meeting with Buhari, as Edo Assembly crisis festers

August 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Friday met with President Muhamamdu Buhari.

Though details of the meeting were yet to be made public, it was believed would centre around the governorship polls in that state, and the ongoing crisis around the Edo State House of Assembly.

He was accompanied to the meeting by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor and chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, as well as Kano State governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, who is also the chairman of the APC governorship campaign council in Edo State

