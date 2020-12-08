APC extends tenure of Gov Buni-led caretaker committee by six months

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday extended the tenure of the caretaker committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni by six months.

The party extended the tenure of Buni-led caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee during a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the Executive Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The development was part of the five resolutions unanimously reached at the meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other chieftains of the ruling party.

The outcome of the meeting was made known to State House correspondents by Governor Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) in the company of Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), and Secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

El-Rufai said that the APC also approved the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, for refusing to withdraw the court case he filed against the caretaker committee.

The APC NEC equally dissolved all organs of the party from the smallest organ at the ward to national offices.

The NEC, also during the meeting, condemned the call for Buhari’s impeachment made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

