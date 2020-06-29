APC: Giadom hands over to caretaker committee chairman, Gov Buni

Victor Giadom, who led a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as acting national chairman on Monday handed over to Yobe State governor, Mai Mana Buni.

Buni was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new caretaker committee chairman after dissolving the National Working Committee of the party.

Giadom, officially handed over to Buni in a ceremony held behind closed doors at the NWC conference room at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Read also: I stand by NEC’s decision on APC crisis —Giadom

While handing over to the Caretaker Committee, Giadom promised them that he would always be available to support and partner with the team towards the actualisation of the party’s goals.

He said, “I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom the outgoing Ag. National Chairman, today Monday 29th of June 2020 hands over to the chairman and members of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

“I assure the committee of my readiness to partner with them to achieve the party goals and objectives towards a successful national convention. I pray that the almighty God grants you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the party.”

On his feeling over the recent development in the party, Giadom said, “I feel extremely grateful to God and also extremely grateful to the leadership of our own party especially Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire leadership of the National Executive Committee for rescuing this party from what would have befell the party.

“Today, our party has been repositioned to go to greater heights and I can assure you that with the calibre of people so selected by NEC of our great party to pilot the leadership of our party into the National Convention, I am indeed grateful rest assured that our party will emerge stronger.”

Today’s meeting of the 13 members of the Caretaker Committee, led by Buni, was their first official meeting after their appointment by Buhari last week Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions