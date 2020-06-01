APC govs storm Oshiomhole’s Abuja office to plead Obaseki’s case

Some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a meeting with the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party in Abuja.

The governors, it was gathered, would want to use the avenue to plead the case of their colleague, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, whose rift with Oshiomhole seems to portend danger for the APC in the coming September 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

The APC governorship election primary in Edo State is slated for June 22.

Already, a faction of the party said to be loyal to Oshiomhole had since vowed to ensure Obaseki lost the party’s ticket and had endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to emerge as APC’s governorship candidate.

But the APC governors, it was learnt, felt it was necessary the rift between Obaseki and his predecessor was resolved ahead of the party’s primary in order not to risk APC losing the state.

The governors were led to the meeting by the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Other governors at the meeting include Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara) and Muhammed Inuwa (Gombe).

Some of the governors, including Obaseki, were said to have also on Sunday night in Lagos, met the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the rift between Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

