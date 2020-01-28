APC in control of Imo House as Speaker, 7 others defect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken control of the Imo State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development followed the defection of the assembly Speaker, Collins Chiji and seven other lawmakers of the PDP who dumped the party for the governing APC.

The lawmakers announced their defection during the Tuesday plenary of the assembly.

The seven other lawmakers who dumped PDP for the APC as announced by Chiji were Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West) Chigozie Nwaneri(Oru East), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma), and Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise).

The APC now has 18 lawmakers while the PDP is left with eight members.

The speaker is yet to swear in the Action Alliance member who won the supplementary election on Saturday for Njaba, Uju Onwudiwe.

PDP had until the Supreme Court ruling that sacked the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, controlled the house.

Following the declaration of Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the new governor of the state, many PDP lawmakers dumped the opposition for the governing party.

