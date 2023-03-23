JUST IN: APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension, says it’s unconstitutional

The suspension of Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), by his Godabawa ward on Wednesday has been overturned by the Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was made known by Dr. Raymond Chidama, the state’s APC secretary, to reporters on Thursday in Yola.

“It is a known fact and worth mentioning that the contribution of Boss Mustapha toward sustaining and supporting the party is second to none and cannot be overemphasised.

“Therefore, any group hiding under the auspices of the party which is sponsored by the opposition to come out with malicious allegations at this critical time is highly condemnable.

“We hereby state such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect,” he said.

The APC leadership in Godabawa ward in Yola-North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday suspended Mustapha from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The letter sent to the State Party Chairman through the Local Government Party Chairman for APC Yola North Local Government from the Ward Party Chairman, APC Gwadabawa Ward, Jimeta, is titled ‘The Suspension Of Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha (SGF) From All Party Activities.’

It reads, “With regard to the above subject matter, we wish to bring to your notice that the entire party executives of APC Gwadabawa Ward, Jimeta have unanimously reached a consensus of suspending the aforementioned person from partaking in all the party activities.

“His inability to assist the party in any means at the ward level when his attention was needed dearly as a ward member who casts his vote at unit 022.”

