Politics
JUST IN: APC’s Uba Sani elected as Kaduna governor
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Uba Sani, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Kaduna State.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, who announced the result of the election on Monday night, said Sani polled 730,002 votes to edge out his closest rival, Isah Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 719,196 votes in the keenly contested election.
READ ALSO: KADUNA: Aisha Yesufu counters el-Rufai, accuses him of nepotism
According to INEC, Kudan won in 13 local government areas of the state, while the APC candidate won in 10 LGAs.
The Labour Party candidate, Jonathan Asake and Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 58,283 and 21,405 votes respectively.
Sani is representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.
