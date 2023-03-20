JUST IN: APC’s Uba Sani elected as Kaduna governor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Uba Sani, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Kaduna State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, who announced the result of the election on Monday night, said Sani polled 730,002 votes to edge out his closest rival, Isah Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 719,196 votes in the keenly contested election.

READ ALSO: KADUNA: Aisha Yesufu counters el-Rufai, accuses him of nepotism

According to INEC, Kudan won in 13 local government areas of the state, while the APC candidate won in 10 LGAs.

The Labour Party candidate, Jonathan Asake and Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 58,283 and 21,405 votes respectively.

Sani is representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now