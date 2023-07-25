JUST IN: Appeal Court discharges ex-Gov Lamido, sons on money laundering charges

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday discharged the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, and his two sons on money laundering charges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2015 arraigned the former governor and his sons – Aminu and Mustapha – for alleged money laundering to the tune of N712 million.

Other defendants in the case are – Lamido’s business associate, Aminu Abubakar, and three companies – Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited, Bamaina Aluminium Limited and Speeds International Limited.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissed the defendants’ no-case submission in September last year and ordered them to open their defence on the charges.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, they approached the appellate court to set it aside.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the appeal court declared that the defendants’ no-case submission was meritorious and thereafter discharged the ex-governor and his sons.

