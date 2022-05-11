Politics
JUST IN: Appeal Court nullifies contentious section of Electoral Act
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday nullified the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.
The contentious section requires public office holders with designs on the 2023 elections to resign their appointments at least three months before the parties’ primaries.
Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, had on March 18 ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to delete the section.
The three-member panel of the appellate court headed by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka held that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the case filed by one Nduka Edede.
READ ALSO:Senate amends Electoral Act to allow president, govs, others vote at parties’ primaries
The panel stressed that Edede lacked the locus standi to have filed the suit in the first place.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier challenged President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the National Assembly to remove the section of the Electoral Act at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
In the application, the PDP also sought an order of the court restraining the National Assembly from effecting Buhari’s request to remove the section.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...