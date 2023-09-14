Politics
JUST IN: Appeal Court reverses Elumelu’s victory at Tribunal in battle for House of Reps seat
A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has overruled the judgment of the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba which declared Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the February 25 House of Representatives election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.
The appellate court in two judgments on Thursday declared Labour Party’s Ngozi Okolie as the winner of the election.
It dismissed the grounds on which the tribunal voided Okolie’s election.
READ ALSO:Tribunal sacks LP’s Okolie, declares Elumelu as winner of Delta Reps seat
Also, it dismissed Elumelu’s petition before the trial tribunal, and on which the voided judgment was given.
The appellate court, however, agreed with the counsel to the LP, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), that contrary to the finding of the tribunal, Okolie was properly nominated, and sponsored by his party.
It noted that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Government as required by the Constitution before contesting for the seat.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...