JUST IN...Appeal Court sets aside judgment disqualifying Ize-Iyamu, deputy | Ripples Nigeria

The three-member panel of the appellate court set aside the judgment of the Edo High Court, Benin, which disqualified them from participating in the gubernatorial polls.

Appeal Court’s Justices O.F.Omoleye, B.A. Georgewill and O.E.Oho unanimously declared that there was no evidence of credentials’ forgery on the part of Audu, as earlier ruled.

The Judges also declared that the suit was statute-barred, since it was filed outside the 14-day constitutional threshold, thereby upholding the appeal of Ize-Iyamu and Audu, while setting aside the judgment of the Edo high court.