JUST IN: Army General, others reportedly killed in ISWAP attack on Borno military base

A Nigerian Army General has been reportedly killed in an attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State.

Eyewitnesses said four other soldiers were killed during the attack on a military base in Askira town in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday morning.

The terrorists engaged the troops in a fierce gun duel and forced residents of the town to scamper for safety.

Hundreds of residents fled to mountains and nearby villages following the attack.

A resident told journalists the army General and other soldiers were attacked by the insurgents as they were heading out of the town.

Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, had been mobilised to provide reinforcement in the area following the attack.

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Musa Askira, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, ISWAP is currently attacking Askira town. I was reliably informed that our troops are fighting them, but the residents are in the bush.

“My people told me that the insurgents came with 16 gun trucks and there is confusion in the whole town now.”

Nigeria has recorded several attacks on military formations by terrorists and bandits in the last few months.

Bandits on September 12 killed at least 12 military personnel during an attack on the Forward Operating Base in Mutumji, Dansadau Local Government of Zamfara State.

A month earlier, the hoodlums killed two military personnel and abducted another during an attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

