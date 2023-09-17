JUST IN: Aruna beats Egypt’s Saleh to retain crown at ITTF African Champs

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria has retained his title in the men’s singles of the 2023 ITTF African Championships after beating Ahmed Saleh of Egypt in the final match played on Sunday.

Aruna, who is the tournament’s number one seed, overwhelmed Saleh in the final clash with a convincing 4-0 win to hold on to the title he won last year in Algeria.

Meanwhile, Egyptian teenage sensation, Hana Goda, dethroned her compatriot Dina Meshref to claim the women’s singles title on the same day in Tunis, the Tunisian capital.

Two-time Africa Cup champion Goda was also at her best against defending champion Meshref with another inspiring 4-1 win in the final encounter of the women’s singles.

Read Also: Singapore always brings positive memories, Aruna says after historic Q’final berth

Victory brought mixed feelings for Aruna in Tunis, having missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ticket through injury at the same venue.

“I am happy with the title because I have a good and bad memory of Tunis, having got injured here during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualification. Winning another title here is good to erase the bad memory.

“This win will remain with me for a long time. I am happy and I look forward to the next challenge,” added Aruna.

An excited 15-year-old Goda described the victory as “special”.

“This is special especially with the support from the Tunisian fans. I will cherish this for a long time to come,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now