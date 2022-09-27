JUST IN: As expected, APC shifts 2023 campaign kick-off, to announce new date later

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the indefinite postponement of the kick-off of its campaigns which was earlier slated for Wednesday.

The postponement was disclosed by the Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong of

Plateau State, Simon Lalong in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Lalong, the move became necessary due to the adjustment of the Campaign Council’s timetable and schedule of activities which was meant to “accommodate growing interests being shown by various political tendencies in being part of the campaign council.:

According to the DG, a new date for the kick-off would be announced soon.

“Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold.

“A new date and time-table of events will be announced soon,” the state said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported earlier that the APC may be unprepared for the kickoff of campaigns when the whistle is blown, after the party had announced a postponement of the inauguration of its presidential campaign council to Wednesday.

