Latest Politics Top Stories

JUST IN… As expected, Ize-Iyamu wins Edo APC governorship primary

June 22, 2020
EDO 2020: Why we want Obaseki out —Ize-Iyamu
By Ripples Nigeria

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held in Edo State Monday.

This was announced by the APC Primary Election Committee chairman and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma, who declared this in Benin, the Edo State capital, said the exercise was a formality in accordance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because the other aspirants stepped down before the polls started.

Recall that there had been reports that Ize-Iyamu had been picked as a consensus candidate, after he joined the party, ostensibly backed by Adams Oshiomhe, suspended national chairman of the party, and a former governor in the state,

More to come…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!