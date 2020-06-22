JUST IN… As expected, Ize-Iyamu wins Edo APC governorship primary

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held in Edo State Monday.

This was announced by the APC Primary Election Committee chairman and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma, who declared this in Benin, the Edo State capital, said the exercise was a formality in accordance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because the other aspirants stepped down before the polls started.

Recall that there had been reports that Ize-Iyamu had been picked as a consensus candidate, after he joined the party, ostensibly backed by Adams Oshiomhe, suspended national chairman of the party, and a former governor in the state,

