JUST IN: ASUU officially announces end of strike, but…

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has officially announced the suspension of its eight months old strike action that has grounded activities at most univeraities in the country.

The announcement was made by National President of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Friday morning, who however said that the demands of the lecturers had not been fully addressed.

Prof Osodeke in a communique noted that the issues in its disputes with the Federal Government were not well addressed, but lauded the intervention of the National Assembly via the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila who engaged in a series of discourses with the union, before the decision was made.

Prof Osodeke said, “While appreciating the commendable efforts of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other patriotic Nigerians who waded into the matter, NEC noted with regrets that the issues in dispute were yet to be satisfactorily addressed.

“However, as a law-abiding union and in deference to appeals by President Muhammadu Buhari, and in recognition of the efforts Hon. Gbajabiamila, and other well-meaning Nigerians, ASUU NEC resolved to suspend the strike action embarked upon on February 14, 2022. Consequently, all members of ASUU are hereby directed to resume all services hitherto withdrawn with effect from 12:01 on Friday, October 14, 2022.”

The ASUU President further noted how the Federal Government dragged the union before the National Industrial Court who issued a mandate over the resumption of academic activities in public universities.

“The National Industrial Court in its wisdom gave an order compelling ASUU to resume work pending the determination of the substantive suit. Given the nature of the order, and in the opinion of our counsel, there was the need to appeal the interlocutory injunction granted against our union at the Court of Appeal.

“The Court of Appeal acknowledged the validity of the grounds of the union’s appeal but still upheld the order of the lower court and ordered our union to comply with the ruling of the lower court as condition precedent for the appeal to be heard,” he noted.

