JUST IN: Atiku continues fight to unseat Tinubu, files appeal at Supreme Court

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has remained unrelenting in his quest to remove President Bola Tinubu from office.

READ ALSO:Atiku approaches Supreme Court with 35 grounds of appeal against PEPC judgment

The former Vice President on Tuesday filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the recent judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the election of Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Details coming…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now