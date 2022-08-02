News
JUST IN: Attackers of Abuja-Kaduna train reportedly release 5 more hostages, 35 still in captivity
Abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train have reportedly released five more victims about five months after the unfortunate incident.
Terrorists had on March 28 attacked the train in Kaduna and killed eight passengers.
Over 30 people were injured in the incident while 61 others were whisked to an unknown location by the hoodlums.
The latest development came just eight years after the terrorists released three hostages in Kaduna and brought the number of people that had so far regained their freedom to 26.
Tukur Mamu, the Media Consultant to the Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, confirmed the release of the five hostages to journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna.
He added that the hostages would be reunited with their families soon.
