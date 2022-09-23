JUST IN… Ayu: I’m not afraid of being suspended from PDP, I have options —Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that he is not afraid of being suspended from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his insistence that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu should resign.

Speaking during a media chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital the governor acknowledged that other political parties have been wooing him to join them ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He dared the party leaders to sanction him for alleged anti-party activities.

More to come…

