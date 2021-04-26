JUST IN: Bandits kill two more abducted Kaduna varsity students | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits have killed two more abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna.

The hoodlums had last Friday killed three students who were abducted at the university’s hostel three days earlier.

The bodies of the three students were found at Kwanan Bature village near the university campus.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the latest murder of the two students to journalists on Monday.

He said: “On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday, 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management and prays for the repose of their souls.”

