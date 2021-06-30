 JUST IN... Bandits kill Zamfara House of Assembly member, kidnap son, driver | Ripples Nigeria
JUST IN… Bandits kill Zamfara House of Assembly member, kidnap son, driver

25 mins ago

Residents of Kaduna communities pay bandits, militia N3m to harvest farm produce - Group

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ahmed, has been reportedly killed by suspected bandits along the Sheme-Funtua highway in Katsina State, while his son and driver were kidnapped by the gang.

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs of the Zamfara Assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital, said the deceased lawmaker and his son were on their way to Kano State on Tuesday to attend a function when they were attacked.

Read also: Zamfara bandits killed 2,619, collected N970 million ransom in eight years – Gov Matawalle

Also confirming the murder of the lawmaker, the Clerk of the Zamfara House of Assembly, Saidu Anka, said Ahmed was traveling to his hometown in Kano when he was killed by the bandits.

Anka added that the funeral rites for Ahmed who was the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, are scheduled to hold at Sheikh Ahmed Umar Kanoma Mosque by 11am on Wednesday.

