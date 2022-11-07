Connect with us

JUST IN: Barca draw Man Utd in Europa League play-offs, Juve face Nantes

Spanish giants Barcelona have been drawn against Premier League side Manchester United in the playoffs round of Europa League.

Barcelona finished third in their Champions League group, behind Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, forcing them to drop to second-tier Europa League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in second place in their Europa League group, behind Real Sociedad.

Both sides will battle in the playoffs, with winners advancing to the knockout rounds of the competition.

FULL DRAW

Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV

FC Salzburg v Roma

Opinions

