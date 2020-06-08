Benin High Court restrains APC, Oshiomhole from conducting governorship primary election

A Federal High Court sitting in Benin on Monday granted an order restraining the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole from conducting any primary election until the determination the suit before it on June 11, 2020.

According to the legal counsel to the APC faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Ken Mozia, the court stopped APC and its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from adopting any method of primary in the governorship election.

But counsel to the faction of the party loyal to Oshiomhole, told newsmen that the court only reserved ruling on the matter pending the substantive suit starting on June 11, 2020.

Journalists were not allowed to cover the Monday court proceeding.

The APC has since adopted a direct primary mode of election for its governorship primary fixed for June 22.

However, the matter was dragged to the court to decide the mode of primary to be adopted for the primary.

Meanwhile, the party, also on Monday had displayed the academic credentials of the six aspirants seeking for its governorship ticket.

The incumbent Governor Obaseki is being challenged by Osagie Ize-Iyamu, believed to be Oshiomhole’s anointed aspirant; Dr Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen for the ticket.

The displayed document showed that the governor obtained three credits and three passes in his West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) from Eghosa Anglican Grammar School, Benin City.

He obtained credits in Religious Knowledge, Geography, and History, had passes in English Literature, English Language and Chemistry.

It also showed that he had his ‘A’ level at the Institute of Continuing Education, Benin City, from 1976-1979..

An attestation letter entitled “To whom it may concern” from the Institute dated 25 September, 1975, in respect of Godwin Obaseki, lCE/ADM 74/75 No. 04002, said the candidate sat for the following subjects: History, English, Literature, and Economics.”

The documents showed that Obaseki gained admission into the University of Ibadan, 1976-1979, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Classical Studies, and also attended Pace University, New York from 1992-1994.

For his major opponent, Ize-Iyamu, the document showed he passed the WAEC examinations with Division 1.

He had credits in English Language, English Literature, History, and Economics. He had distinctions in Mathematics and Biology and a pass in Agric.

According to the national publicity secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from its shocking experiences in the recent past was why it decided to display the credentials of all the six aspirants.

