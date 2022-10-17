JUST IN: Benzema wins Ballon d’Or as Putellas retains women’s title

Real Madrid and France forward, Karim Benzema has emerged winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or in a ceremony held in Paris on Monday night.

The award is given to the best footballer of the year, based on performance over the 2021-22 season.

Benzema, who scored 44 goals in 46 games to help Real win the Champions League and La Liga last season, beat Kevin de Bruyne, Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski to the award.

“There was a difficult period where I wasn’t in the French team but I never stopped working hard or gave up.

“Really proud of my journey here. It wasn’t easy it was difficult. To be here today for the first time, I am happy, pleased for my work and want to keep going,” said Benzema.

Lionel Messi, who was the holder of the title before tonight and is a seven-time winner, was not nominated for this year’s award.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Ladies forward Alexis Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or award for consecutive times.

“Without my team-mates this would not have been possible. I want to thank the staff and the coach and everyone involved at Barcelona.

“I’m very happy to be back here and pleased because a year ago I was able to win this prize and it pushed me to want to be even better,” she said.

Putellas was the top scorer as Barca reached the Women’s Champions League final but is currently recovering from a serious knee injury.

OTHER WINNERS:

Club of the Year = Manchester City

Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin trophy

Robert Lewandowski won the Gerd Muller trophy

Sadio Mane won the Socrates Award

Gavi won Kopa Trophy

