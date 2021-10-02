News
JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly invades Damboa town in Borno
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly invaded Damboa town in Borno State and engaged troops in gun duels.
Sources told journalists the insurgents stormed the town at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and started shooting sporadically.
Several people, including the terrorists, have been reportedly killed and others injured in the attack.
The criminals also set properties on fire during the attack.
The District Head of Damboa, Zanna Lawan Maina, confirmed the attack.
He said: “Yes some armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded Damboa this evening, I am not in the town as I am away for an official engagement.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get access to the only existing telecommunication service provided by Airtel to ascertain the condition at the time of the incident.”
Damboa which is the headquarters of Damboa local government area is about 85kilometre drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.
The town has witnessed several Boko Haram attacks since 2012.
