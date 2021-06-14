JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly releases abducted aid workers, other hostages | Ripples Nigeria

The Boko Haram has reportedly released several humanitarian workers and other persons abducted in the North-East early this year.

Sources told journalists that the hostages were released by the jihadists after negotiation with the Federal Government on Monday.

Those released by the insurgents include a staff of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Abubakar Garba Idris aka Alooma, who was abducted along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in January and two clerics – Rev. Polycap Zango and one Barka Wasinda, among others.

Zango, a pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State, was abducted by the jihadists on October 19 last year.

The hostages, according to the sources, are receiving medical support at a facility in Borno State.

