News
JUST IN: Buhari appoints Nwabuoku as acting Accountant General
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the acting Accountant General of the Federation.
Nwabuoku’s appointment came a few days after the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, suspended the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who was arrested last week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N80 billion fraud.
The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
READ ALSO:EFCC arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation, for N80bn fraud
He said Nwabuoku would act as the AGF till the EFCC investigation of the corruption allegations against Idris was completed.
Ahmad said: “Mr. Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku has been appointed to oversee the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, pending the outcome of the EFCC investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmad Idris.”
