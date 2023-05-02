JUST IN: Buhari approves finance ministry’s exclusion from TSA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the partial exclusion of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The president gave the approval at the 1st Governing Council meeting of MOFI held on Tuesday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: TREASURY SINGLE ACCOUNT: Ministries, Agencies still operating illegal accounts, Director alleges

He also granted a request by the Board of MOFI for the inclusion of the Minister of Power in the Governing Council.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now