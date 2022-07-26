News
JUST IN: Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as substantive CJN
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.
He had since forwarded a letter to the Senate for the CJN’s confirmation.
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, read the president’s letter at the Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.
The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Read also:Buhari appoints Biu as Acting FRSC Corps Marshal
“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
Buhari had on June 24 named Justice Ariwoola as the acting CJN following the resignation of the former Chief Justice, Muhammad Tanko, on health grounds.
Before his resignation, Tanko was accused of high-handedness, nepotism, and corruption by justices of the Supreme Court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...