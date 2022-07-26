JUST IN: Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ariwoola as substantive CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He had since forwarded a letter to the Senate for the CJN’s confirmation.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, read the president’s letter at the Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Buhari had on June 24 named Justice Ariwoola as the acting CJN following the resignation of the former Chief Justice, Muhammad Tanko, on health grounds.

Before his resignation, Tanko was accused of high-handedness, nepotism, and corruption by justices of the Supreme Court.

