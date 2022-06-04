Politics
JUST IN: Buhari backs south for APC presidential ticket
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday backed the emergence of a southerner as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.
The President disclosed this at a dinner with the APC presidential aspirants in Abuja.
The development came about one after the party’s governors from the north ordered presidential aspirants from the region to withdraw from the race and allowed their southern counterparts to proceed to the primary.
The Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, had since withdrawn from the race.
With the expected exit of other northern aspirants from the contest, the stage is set for 10 aspirants from the south to vie for the APC presidential ticket in Monday’s primary in Abuja.
READ ALSO: APC governors from North opt for Southern presidential candidate
The party had earlier cleared 13 aspirants for the exercise.
Those on the list of aspirants cleared for the election are the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.
Others are the former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, ex-Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, oil magnate, Jack-Rich Tein, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Abubakar.
